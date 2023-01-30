PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

Aynor woman’s ‘gut feeling’ to buy lottery ticket leads to $500K win

(MGN)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jan. 30, 2023 at 4:08 PM EST|Updated: 17 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AYNOR, S.C. (WMBF) - An Aynor woman followed her gut feeling to buy a lottery scratch-off ticket, leading to a $500,000 win.

The woman was driving to work when she said something told her to turn into the Aynor Food Mart on Highway 501 East, she went inside and bought a $10 ‘$500,000 Multiplier Money game’ scratch-off ticket

As she began scratching the ticket she revealed what she initially thought was a $500 win, as she continued to scratch she discovered the prize money had more zeroes. Her hands began shaking as she learned she had just won $500,000.

“It felt like a dream and was the most amazing feeling in the world,” she said.

With her prize money, she said she plans on buying a new home.

Her odds to win the half million was 1 in 660,000.

Aynor Food Mart received a commission of $5,000 for selling the winning ticket.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Maui firefighter critically injured after being sucked into storm drain during heavy rains
Firefighter sucked into storm drain and swept to sea, officials say
Officials said a 6-month-old boy at the center of a December Amber Alert has died.
Police: 6-month-old twin at center of December Amber Alert dies
Charlotte Fire crash on Pineville-Matthews Road
Motorcycle driver dies after crash in south Charlotte involving fire truck
Robert Alexander Steele, 19, was charged.
Man faces charges of assault on law enforcement, fleeing police
Teresa Ellison Campbell
Alexander County Schools teacher arrested for assaulting student

Latest News

Alex Murdaugh listens as the lead investigator in the murder case took the stand Monday morning.
Day 7: Testimony to resume with questions over Murdaugh statement in interview
Breaking News
Homicide investigation underway near east Charlotte park
A school bus was involved in a crash on Charlotte Highway in Clover on Tuesday morning.
Lanes reopen after crash involving school bus on Charlotte Hwy. in Clover
Lowell police are searching for the people they say shot a man at a business in Lowell Monday...
Police searching for suspects after man shot at Lowell business
Richard Stevens was arrested on Monday night.
Convicted sex offender faces long list of new charges