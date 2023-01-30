Alexander County Schools teacher arrested for assaulting student

ALEXANDER COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - An Alexander County Schools teacher was arrested for assaulting a student during school hours, the sheriff’s office says.

The alleged assault took place on school property on Jan. 27.

Officers conducted an investigation that showed 63-year-old Teresa Campbell, of Statesville, assaulted a student.

Campbell is charged with misdemeanor child abuse and misdemeanor assault on a child under 12.

She was given a $30,000 secured bond.

