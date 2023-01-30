PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Alexander County Schools teacher arrested for assaulting student

The alleged assault took place on school property on Jan. 27.
Teresa Ellison Campbell
Teresa Ellison Campbell(Alexander County Sheriff's Department)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jan. 30, 2023 at 2:45 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
ALEXANDER COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - An Alexander County Schools teacher was arrested for assaulting a student during school hours, the sheriff’s office says.

The alleged assault took place on school property on Jan. 27.

Officers conducted an investigation that showed 63-year-old Teresa Campbell, of Statesville, assaulted a student.

Campbell is charged with misdemeanor child abuse and misdemeanor assault on a child under 12.

She was given a $30,000 secured bond.

