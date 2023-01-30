PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
7-car crash slows traffic on I-77 South near Rock Hill, S.C.

By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jan. 30, 2023 at 8:02 AM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
YORK COUNTY, S.C. (WBTV) – A multiple-vehicle crash has slowed traffic on the southbound side of Interstate 77 in York County Monday morning.

According to the York County Sheriff’s Office, there are seven cars involved in this crash, which happened on I-77 South just after the bridge over Dave Lyle Boulevard. This is near Rock Hill.

It’s not immediately known if anyone was hurt in this collision.

Shortly before 8 a.m., deputies said all lanes of I-77 southbound had reopened.

Get real-time traffic updates here.

