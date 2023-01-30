7-car crash slows traffic on I-77 South near Rock Hill, S.C.

YORK COUNTY, S.C. (WBTV) – A multiple-vehicle crash has slowed traffic on the southbound side of Interstate 77 in York County Monday morning.

According to the York County Sheriff’s Office, there are seven cars involved in this crash, which happened on I-77 South just after the bridge over Dave Lyle Boulevard. This is near Rock Hill.

It’s not immediately known if anyone was hurt in this collision.

Shortly before 8 a.m., deputies said all lanes of I-77 southbound had reopened.

TRAFFIC UPDATE: All are open!! Cars involved are on the side of the road as SCHP investigates. Please slow down and use caution ⚠️ in this area. #YCSONews #Traffic pic.twitter.com/6nLg7lvsJP — York County Sheriff (@YCSO_SC) January 30, 2023

