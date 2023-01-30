PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
2 EMTs, lieutenant involved in Tyre Nichols’ assault fired

By Rose Johnson
Published: Jan. 30, 2023 at 6:04 PM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Both EMTs and a lieutenant who made the scene of Tyre Nichols’ assault have been fired according to a statement released from Fire Chief Gina Sweat.

On Jan. 7 at 8:31 p.m., Memphis Fire Dispatch (MFD) received a call from the Memphis Police Department (MPD) to respond to a person being pepper sprayed at the intersection of East Raines Road and Ross Road. Per MFD protocol, First Responder company Engine 55 was dispatched at 8:32 p.m. and arrived on the scene at East Raines Road at 8:36 p.m.

After an initial conversation with a police officer at that location, Engine 55 was directed to the second location on Ross Road and Castlegate Lane.

EMT-Basic Robert Long and EMT-Advance JaMicheal Sandridge made the scene where Tyre Nichols was located handcuffed on the ground and leaning against a police vehicle approximately at 8:41 p.m. The driver of Engine 55, Lieutenant Michelle Whitaker, remained inside the fire engine.

MFD’s investigation has concluded that the two EMTs failed to conduct an adequate patient assessment of Nichols.

After their initial interaction with Nichols, they requested an ambulance to respond.

Emergency Unit 28 was dispatched at 8:46 p.m. and arrived on the scene at 8:55 p.m.

They initiated care and transported Nichols to Saint Francis Hospital at 9:08 p.m.

EMT Basic Robert Long, EMT-Advance JaMicheal Sandridge and Lieutenant Michelle Whitaker violated numerous MFD policies and protocols and have been fired from the Memphis Fire Department.

