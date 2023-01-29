PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Man arrested after woman shot and killed inside Rock Hill home

Ragienal Roseboro
Ragienal Roseboro(WBTV)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jan. 29, 2023 at 1:29 PM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
ROCK HILL, S.C. (WBTV) - The Rock Hill Police are investigating a homicide that occurred early Sunday morning.

According to police, they received a call from a 51-year-old man named Ragienal Roseboro about a woman who was shot inside a home.

Officers arrived at the home in the 600 block of Harrison Street where they located the 67-year-old woman suffering from a gunshot wound on the bedroom floor. She was pronounced dead after EMS arrived.

After an investigation, Roseboro was arrested and charged with murder and possession of a firearm during a violent crime.

