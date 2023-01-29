PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
First Alert: Rain chances throughout Sunday and Monday

A slow-moving cold will increase rain chances across the Carolinas today and Monday.
By Elissia Wilson
Published: Jan. 29, 2023 at 9:06 AM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A slow-moving cold will increase rain chances across the Carolinas today and Monday. After Monday, a few more disturbances will impact the Charlotte metro area through the end of the week and possibly produce some heavy rainfall on Thursday.

First Alert Weather Day Today: Cloudy, wet, & cooler

Monday: Becoming partly sunny, mild

Tuesday: Cloudy, scattered showers.

We will kick off our Sunday with some scattered showers, mainly north of Charlotte. The second wave of rain will begin later this afternoon and continue into the overnight. Highs today will be cooler in the mid to upper 50s. Showers will taper off before sunrise on Monday, giving way to partly sunny skies and warmer conditions with highs in the lower 60s.

Ahead of our next cold front, there will be chances for some scattered showers on Tuesday otherwise expect mostly cloudy skies with highs in the upper 50s. Wednesday and Thursday we’ll be tracking another system moving east out of the Great Plains. This system will bring more widespread rainfall into the Carolinas. Highs on Wednesday and Thursday will be cooler in the 40s and 50s. Next Friday there will be a slight chance for some isolated showers otherwise expect partly cloudy to mostly cloudy skies with highs in the lower 50s.

Have a great day!

Elissia Wilson

