Dry conditions return briefly Monday before rain chances return through end of workweek

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - This week still looks unsettled with rain chances in forecast each day this week. Ahead of a cold front slowly moving through Mississippi, rain will continue to spread eastward overnight into Monday morning.

For the rest of the work week, there will be chances for scattered showers on Tuesday and Wednesday. Thursday will be our next First Alert Weather Day for a stronger system that will bring heavy rain into the Charlotte metro area.

Monday: AM fog, then partly sunny and mild.

Tuesday: Cloudy, scattered showers.

Wednesday: Cloudy, scattered showers, cooler.

First Alert Weather Day Thursday: Heavy rain likely, cool afternoon.

Do not expect to see much sunshine this week with the cloud cover and rain chances for our area.

Daily rain chances over the next week. (WBTV First Alert Weather)

Tonight, will be cloudy and cool with the heaviest of the rainfall during the overnight hours. Lows will range from the upper 30s in the mountains to 40s across the piedmont.

On Monday, rain ends before sunrise but there will be some areas of patchy fog around for the morning. For the afternoon, expect partly sunny skies with highs in the lower 60s.

On Tuesday and Wednesday there will be chances for some scattered showers otherwise expect cloudy conditions. Highs on Tuesday will climb into the mid to upper 50s. Wednesday looks cooler with highs in the upper 40s and lower 50s.

Thursday we’ll be tracking a system moving east out of the Great Plains. This system will have the potential to produce some heavy rainfall in our area which could lead to flooding so continue check with us for more updates. Highs will be in the 40s and 50s.

A few showers could linger into Friday morning, but the afternoon looks dry with highs in the lower 50s.

Next weekend looks sunny but chilly with highs in the 40s.

- Meteorologist Elissia Wilson

