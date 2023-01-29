PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Burns’ 31 points propels N.C. State past Wake Forest 79-77

By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 28, 2023 at 10:56 PM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) — D.J. Burns Jr. scored a career-high 31 points and Jarkel Joiner scored 17 and North Carolina State rallied down the stretch for an exciting 79-77 win against Wake Forest on Saturday.

The Wolfpack secured the win despite shooting just 7 for 16 from the foul line.

Down 77-74 with 29 seconds left, Wake Forest’s Damari Monsanto and Tyree Appleby missed 3-pointers on the same possession. Joiner made two free throws with 11 seconds to go to clinch it.

Burns scored 23 in the second half shooting 10 for 15 in contrast to his 4-for-11 shooting before intermission. The 6-foot-9, 275-pound lefty continuously got to his shooting spot down the stretch putting his hook shot over Wake’s 7-foot-1, 250-pound post Matthew Marsh. When the Demon Deacons double teamed Burns he effectively passed out of the post avoiding traps.

Monsanto tied it at 73-all for Wake Forest with a basket with 1:35 left. Though finishing just 3 of 8 from the foul line, Burns sank a pair when Monsanto fouled him with 1:22 remaining.

Appleby made 1-of-2 foul shots on the Demon Deacons ensuing possession and they trailed 75-74. Terquavion Smith’s jump shot gave North Carolina State a three-point lead.

Daivien Williamson’s 3-pointer gave Wake Forest a 60-51 lead with 10:05 to go before North Carolina State began to chip away. The Wolfpack outscored Wake Forest 16-4 over close to the next six minutes and went ahead on LJ Thomas’ 3 which made it 67-64 with 4:22 left.

Smith scored 16 points for North Carolina State (17-5, 7-4 ACC) and Greg Gantt grabbed 10 rebounds.

Monsanto scored 22 points for Wake Forest (14-8, 6-5), Appleby 18, Andrew Carr 14 and Cameron Hildreth 12.

North Carolina State hosts Florida State on Wednesday. The Demon Deacons — losers of three straight — travel to face Duke on Tuesday.

(Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

