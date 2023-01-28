Two injured after car crashes into Mecklenburg County Courthouse

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Two people were injured after a vehicle crashed into the Mecklenburg County Courthouse early Saturday morning.

The incident happened just after 2 a.m. at the corner of East 4th Street and South Caldwell Street in Uptown.

Medic confirmed that both people were taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

A second vehicle at the scene also had heavy damage.

Officials have not yet released a cause for the crash.

Download the free WBTV News app for the latest information as it comes in.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.