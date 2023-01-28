Two injured after car crashes into Mecklenburg County Courthouse
The incident happened just after 2 a.m. on Saturday.
Published: Jan. 28, 2023 at 10:40 AM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Two people were injured after a vehicle crashed into the Mecklenburg County Courthouse early Saturday morning.
The incident happened just after 2 a.m. at the corner of East 4th Street and South Caldwell Street in Uptown.
Medic confirmed that both people were taken to the hospital with minor injuries.
A second vehicle at the scene also had heavy damage.
Officials have not yet released a cause for the crash.
