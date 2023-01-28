PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Two injured after car crashes into Mecklenburg County Courthouse

The incident happened just after 2 a.m. on Saturday.
Two people were taken to the hospital with minor injuries following the crash.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jan. 28, 2023 at 10:40 AM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Two people were injured after a vehicle crashed into the Mecklenburg County Courthouse early Saturday morning.

The incident happened just after 2 a.m. at the corner of East 4th Street and South Caldwell Street in Uptown.

Medic confirmed that both people were taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

A second vehicle at the scene also had heavy damage.

Officials have not yet released a cause for the crash.

