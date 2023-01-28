PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Second half spark leads Queens past Stetson

A.J. McKee finished with 15 points as the Royals won back-to-back conference games for the first time this season.(WBTV)
By Austin Slough
Published: Jan. 28, 2023 at 6:42 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
OPENING TIP

Score: Queens 71 | Stetson 65

Records: Queens (15-8 overall, 5-5 ASUN) | Stetson (11-10 overall, 6-4 ASUN)

Location: Curry Arena (Charlotte, N.C.)

The Short Story: The Queens University of Charlotte men’s basketball team used a strong second-half performance to defeat the Stetson Hatters for their second consecutive league win.

BY THE NUMBERS-BJ McLaurin was dominant on the block scoring 13 points while grabbing nine rebounds across a career-high 35 minutes of action.

-Sophomore AJ McKee finished with double figures for the 23rd straight game with a 15-point and five-rebound performance.

-Kenny Dye stuffed the stat sheet with 15 points, four rebounds, and four assists as he tied his season-high with 39 minutes played.

-Jay’Den Turner and Kalib Mathews combined for 18 points and six rebounds on 8-of-15 shooting from the field.

-Queens won the battle on the boards 38-37 after controlling the glass in the second half 22-16.

-After shooting 35 percent in the first half and 2-for-13 from deep, Queens got their shots to fall in the final stanza shooting 48 percent from the field.

NOTABLE MOMENTS-Stetson opened the afternoon on a 10-4 run as the Royals struggled early offensively.

-Leading 54-53, Queens mounted a 10-2 run which saw their lead grow to the largest of the game 64-55.

-The tightly contested league battle saw five ties and six lead changes.

INSIDE THE BOXSCORE-AJ McKee remained the only player across the league to surpass 10 points in every game this season.

-BJ McLaurin has reached double figures in five of the last six games.

-The Royals improved to 14-2 on the season when shooting 41 percent from the field.

-Queens improved to 8-2 inside Curry Arena this season as they have won back-to-back league games for the first time this season.

NEXT UP

The Royals will travel to the Volunteer State for a pair of conference games beginning Thursday, February 3rd at Lipscomb University.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

