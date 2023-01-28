PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

Police say 3 dead, 4 hurt in latest California shooting

Of the seven people who were shot, four were standing outside. The three who were killed were...
Of the seven people who were shot, four were standing outside. The three who were killed were in a vehicle.(Gray News, file)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jan. 28, 2023 at 10:41 AM EST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BEVERLY CREST, Calif. (AP) — At least three people were killed and four others were wounded in a shooting in California area early Saturday morning.

Sgt. Frank Preciado of the Los Angeles Police Department confirmed the shooting happened just after 2:30 a.m. in Beverly Crest, an upscale Los Angeles neighborhood.

Of the seven people who were shot, four were standing outside. The three who were killed were in a vehicle.

Their identities were not released. Those who were injured were taken to a hospital and are in critical condition.

Preciado said he did not have information on what led up to the shooting, or if it occurred at a residence.

This is the fourth mass shooting in California this month.

The shooting comes a week after a massacre at a dance hall in a Los Angeles suburb left 11 dead and nine wounded and only days after a gunman opened fire on a pair of mushroom farms south of San Francisco on Monday, fatally shooting seven people and wounding one. The killings have dealt a blow to the state, which has some of the nation’s toughest firearm laws and lowest rates of gun deaths.

For the third straight year, the U.S. in 2022 recorded over 600 mass shootings in which at least four people were killed or injured, according to the Gun Violence Archive.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WBTV announces new morning and evening anchor teams starting January 30th.
WBTV announces new morning and evening anchor teams starting January 30
Carolina Panthers head coach Steve Wilks watches during the first half of an NFL football game...
Attorney of Steve Wilks ‘shocked and disturbed’ after Panthers hire Frank Reich
Jeremiah Yoane McCrary was taken into custody on Thursday, Jan. 26.
Rockwell man arrested, accused of sexually assaulting 7-year-old
The body of Philip Carter, who was reported missing last summer, was found earlier this month...
Body found in Burke Co. woods confirmed to be missing man, deputies say
A gun was found at A.L. Brown High School on Wednesday, according to Principal Sara Newell.
14-year-old in custody after gun found in in Kannapolis high school

Latest News

Two injured after car crashes into Mecklenburg County Courthouse
Two people were taken to the hospital with minor injuries following the crash.
Two injured after car crashes into Mecklenburg County Courthouse
United States' Mikaela Shiffrin speeds down the course during an alpine ski, women's World Cup...
Shiffrin wins slalom, moves within 1 win of World Cup record
Elena Rybakina, left, of Kazakhstan and Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus pose for a photo ahead of...
Aryna Sabalenka wins 1st Grand Slam title at Australian Open