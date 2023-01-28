PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

North Carolina man who claimed he had bomb near Capitol pleads guilty

He faces up to 10 years behind bars and is scheduled to be sentenced in June.
Floyd Ray Roseberry, 52, pleaded guilty on Friday to a charge of threatening to use an explosive.
Floyd Ray Roseberry, 52, pleaded guilty on Friday to a charge of threatening to use an explosive.(Federal Bureau of Investigation)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jan. 28, 2023 at 11:37 AM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) - A man who caused evacuations and an hourslong standoff with police on Capitol Hill when he claimed he had a bomb in his pickup truck outside the Library of Congress pleaded guilty on Friday to a charge of threatening to use an explosive.

Floyd Ray Roseberry, of Grover, North Carolina, pleaded guilty to the felony charge in Washington federal court. He faces up to 10 years behind bars and is scheduled to be sentenced in June.

Roseberry, 52, drove a black pickup truck onto the sidewalk outside the Library of Congress in August 2021 and began shouting to people in the street that he had a bomb. He later made the same bomb threats to police officers and professed a litany of antigovernment grievances as part of a bizarre episode that he livestreamed for a Facebook audience.

Police later said they did not find a bomb but did collect possible bomb-making materials. Roseberry surrendered after about five hours.

During an initial court appearance, Roseberry told the judge he had not taken his “mind medicine” and the judge ordered a mental competency hearing.

A psychiatrist found that medication that Roseberry had been taking wasn’t effectively treating his diagnosed bipolar disorder. A magistrate judge later ruled that the new treatment had been effective and Roseberry was competent to stand trial.

Related: N.C. man at center of explosives threat near U.S. Capitol deemed competent to stand trial

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WBTV announces new morning and evening anchor teams starting January 30th.
WBTV announces new morning and evening anchor teams starting January 30
Carolina Panthers head coach Steve Wilks watches during the first half of an NFL football game...
Attorney of Steve Wilks ‘shocked and disturbed’ after Panthers hire Frank Reich
Jeremiah Yoane McCrary was taken into custody on Thursday, Jan. 26.
Rockwell man arrested, accused of sexually assaulting 7-year-old
The body of Philip Carter, who was reported missing last summer, was found earlier this month...
Body found in Burke Co. woods confirmed to be missing man, deputies say
A gun was found at A.L. Brown High School on Wednesday, according to Principal Sara Newell.
14-year-old in custody after gun found in in Kannapolis high school

Latest News

Two injured after car crashes into Mecklenburg County Courthouse
Charlotte Christian baseball coach Greg Simmons has passed away after a battle with lung cancer.
Beloved Charlotte Christian baseball coach passes away after battle with cancer
An elderly woman was reported missing shortly before the deceased body was found.
Authorities investigating death in Chester County after elderly woman reported missing
Two people were taken to the hospital with minor injuries following the crash.
Two injured after car crashes into Mecklenburg County Courthouse