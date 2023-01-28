PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Dry Saturday forecast in store ahead of potentially rainy First Alert Weather Day Sunday

Highs Saturday will range from the upper 40s in the mountains to lower 60s in Charlotte.
Saturday will be sunny and dry before the chances for wet weather return on Sunday.
By Elissia Wilson
Published: Jan. 28, 2023 at 10:17 AM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Today stays sunny and dry before the chances for wet weather return on Sunday. Most of next week looks unsettled with the potential for multiple waves of rain to impact our area through Thursday.

  • Today: Sunny, pleasant.
  • First Alert Weather Day Sunday: Cloudy, wet and cooler.
  • Monday: Becoming partly sunny, mild.

High pressure over the southeast will help to keep us mostly sunny and dry for today. Highs this afternoon will range from the upper 40s in the mountains to lower 60s in Charlotte.

Tonight will not be as cold with lows in the mid 30s under a mostly clear sky.

On Sunday there will be one round of that moves through around midday, along and north of I-85. The second wave of rain will begin late in the afternoon and continue into the overnight hours. Highs on Sunday will be cooler in the mid to upper 50s.

Showers will taper off before sunrise on Monday, giving way to partly sunny skies and warmer conditions with highs in the lower 60s.

Tuesday will not be a washout but there will be a chance for some widely scattered showers otherwise expect mostly cloudy skies with highs near 60 degrees.

Wednesday and Thursday we’ll be tracking a disturbance moving east out of the Great Plains, this system will bring more widespread rainfall into the Carolinas. Highs on Wednesday and Thursday will be cooler in the 40s and 50s.

Next Friday looks mostly sunny for now with highs in the upper 40s and lower 50s.

Download the free WBTV Weather app on your mobile device, to receive weather alerts and get your latest WBTV weather forecast on the go. You can also get the latest weather forecast on Roku and Amazon Fire’s WBTV app.

Have a wonderful weekend!

- Meteorologist Elissia Wilson

