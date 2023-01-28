Authorities investigating death in Chester County after elderly woman reported missing

GREAT FALLS, S.C. (WBTV) - Authorities are investigating a person’s death after an elderly woman was reported missing in Chester County on Saturday morning.

According to the Chester County Sheriff’s Office, dispatch received a call reporting the woman missing from the Great Falls area just after 7:30 a.m.

Shortly after, at approximately 7:49 a.m., deputies were called to a scene on McClinton Road where they found a deceased individual.

Investigators responded to the scene and are currently conducting an investigation.

Deputies have not yet released the identity of the deceased individual.

More information will be provided as it becomes available.

