PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

Woman sentenced to probation for head-on crash that killed teen driver in 2020

Breeana McClain was charged with involuntary manslaughter in the death of Morgan Wetherbee.
A woman sentenced to three years probation after hitting and killing a young woman with her car back in 2020.
By Caroline Hicks
Published: Jan. 26, 2023 at 7:08 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Breeana McClain faced a judge on Thursday for sentencing in an involuntary manslaughter case from 2020.

McClain was charged in the death of Morgan Wetherbee, who was 18 years old at the time of the crash, and 19 when she died of traumatic brain injuries.

Families on both sides of the case were emotional in court.

The crash happened around 6 pm on May 7, 2020, in the 12200 block of North Tryon St. in Charlotte.

Also Read: Two arrested after drug trafficking investigation in Lancaster County

According to the Wetherbee family’s attorney, McClain swerved and went across four lanes of traffic and a raised median, before hitting Wetherbee head-on.

Witnesses said she was weaving in and out of traffic and at one point using the shoulder to pass someone when she overcorrected to avoid a guardrail and lost control.

Weatherbee fought for her life for several months in a treatment facility in Atlanta but later died on September 4th.

In court Thursday, the attorney said McClain used a photo of the crash on social media to paint an inaccurate picture of what happened and gain sympathy.

“The defendant posted on social media, on Facebook and on a GoFundMe page that she had made, indicating that she was the victim of this incident,” she said.

Judge Lou Trosch stood up in court after that information was revealed and asked the attorneys to meet him behind closed doors.

“I don’t know if I will accept this or not!” he said referring to the plea deal as they exited court.

Morgan’s mother Melody was emotional when she got up to speak.

“She took what she destroyed and tried to benefit financially from our loss,” she said.

McClain took the opportunity in court to apologize to the Wetherbee family for the first time.

“I’m truly sorry from the bottom of my heart,” McClain said. “I know life will never be the same without Morgan.”

Morgan’s father offered forgiveness.

“I forgive her, not because of who I am, but because someone greater forgave me for who I am,” Jason Wetherbee said.

After the case adjourned, Morgan’s sister Katie spoke to reporters outside of the courthouse.

“She was the sun in our life, she was the best thing in a life,” Katie said.

While her sister says she’s not ready to forgive, she is ready to share her sister’s legacy.

“It’s not fair, but there’s nothing we can do now so our goal now is to help spread her story to prevent this from happening again,” she said.

The judge sentenced McClain to three years of probation with a suspended drivers license, under the plea deal.

He also asked that she clear up the false narrative she spread on social media.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A substitute teacher at a Mooresville elementary school was charged after she was found to be...
Teacher assistant charged after allegedly drinking wine in an Iredell Co. school
(left to right) Skylar Hayes, Isaah Cauthen, Tykier Cauthen, Jefaris Bennett, Ty'wuan Smith
Major law enforcement operation in Salisbury results in arrests, guns and drugs seized
A new study says the inner core of the Earth may reverse its rotation periodically.
Earth’s inner core may be reversing, study says
In a letter to shareholders, Netflix reportedly said they plan on ending free password sharing...
Netflix plans on stopping free password sharing by end of March
A Lincolnton High School athlete's game-winning buzzer shot is being celebrated on and off the...
Video: North Carolina student-athlete hits winning half-court buzzer shot

Latest News

Members of the group include: Beryl Torrence, Dr. Greg Sloop, Gloria Talbert, Pastor Farrar...
Community Bridge Project will hold community conversation in Kannapolis
Funds will be used to support scholarships, National Institute of Metalworking Skills (NIMS)...
Gene Haas Foundation provides grant to support students at Rowan-Cabarrus Community College
Ashe, Avery and Watauga County Schools will all operate under a two-hour delay on Friday.
Mountain counties issue two-hour delays Friday due to freezing conditions
Former Lowcountry attorney Alex Murdaugh, center, looks down away from a monitor as the state's...
BLOG: Day 4: 911 calls, emotions fill first day of testimony