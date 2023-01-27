PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Weekend starts sunny and warm before First Alert Weather Day on Sunday

By Elissia Wilson
Published: Jan. 27, 2023 at 4:44 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - After another gorgeous day of sunshine and cool temperatures, we are still on track to stay dry on Saturday but get some wet weather on Sunday. Next week also looks unsettled with several chances for rain.

  • Tonight: Clear and cold.
  • Saturday: Mostly sunny, warmer.
  • First Alert Weather Day Sunday: Rain likely in the evening.

We will wrap up this Friday with clear skies and cool temperatures. Tonight, will be dry and chilly with lows in the 20s.

Seven-day forecast
Seven-day forecast(WBTV First Alert Weather)

Saturday will be mostly sunny and warmer with highs in the upper 50s and lower 60s.

On Sunday, expect increasing clouds through the day with rain starting late in the afternoon and continuing into the overnight; expect highs in the mid 50s. Showers will taper off before sunrise on Monday. The rest of Monday looks partly sunny with highs in the lower 60s.

On Tuesday, some widely scattered showers will be possible otherwise expect cloudy skies with highs near 60 degrees.

More widespread rain can be expected on Wednesday and Thursday with highs in the 40s and 50s.

By next Friday, we will finally begin to dry out and see the return of sunshine with highs in the lower 50s.

Download the free WBTV Weather app on your mobile device, to receive weather alerts and get your latest WBTV weather forecast on the go. You can also get the latest weather forecast on Roku and Amazon Fire’s WBTV app.

Have a wonderful weekend!

- Meteorologist Elissia Wilson

