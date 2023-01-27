PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
WBTV announces new morning and evening anchor teams

Carter and Giles bring over three decades of combined experience working at WBTV.
Join Mary and Alex in the morning and John and Shevaun every afternoon on WBTV.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jan. 27, 2023 at 6:54 AM EST
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - WBTV announces new anchor teams debuting on WBTV News Monday, January 30th, 2023. Alex Giles will join Mary King to co-anchor WBTV News This Morning and John Carter to co-anchor WBTV News at 4 pm and 5:30 pm with Shevaun Bryan.

“We are excited about the energy, experience, and value that these new teams will give viewers each day,” said Michelle Robinson Harper, Vice President and General Manager of WBTV.

Carter and Giles bring over three decades of combined experience working at WBTV. “They each have such deep roots in our community, extensive market knowledge, and truly exemplify WBTV’s ‘On Your Side’ mission,” said Molly Kelleher, WBTV’s News Director.

Both are looking forward to their new schedules and connecting with audiences on-air, streaming on the WBTV News app and on social media. “I have a deep understanding of our community and have been fortunate to cover stories from every county within our market and look forward to sharing my insights and experience with viewers each evening,” said John Carter. “I’m so grateful for this new opportunity and look forward to continuing to help our morning viewers start their day the way John has for so many years,” said Alex Giles.

Join us on Monday, January 30th for new anchor teams in the morning and evening on WBTV.

About WBTV

WBTV was the first television station to sign on in the Carolinas. WBTV is dedicated to being ‘On Your Side’ in the community empowering viewers with award-winning newscasts and in-depth local journalism. WBTV is in the Charlotte DMA and broadcasts to a viewing area made up of 22 counties within North Carolina and South Carolina. WBTV First Alert Weather is the area’s only certified most accurate forecast for nearly eight years.

