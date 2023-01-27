PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

VIDEO: Massive 4-foot-long eel washes up on beach, surprises researcher

A 4-foot-long American eel was discovered at a Texas beach. (Source: Jace Tunnell, reserve director at the University of Texas Marine Science Institute)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Jan. 27, 2023 at 4:53 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - A massive eel is gaining attention after a marine researcher shared his rare find on a Texas beach.

Jace Tunnell, with the University of Texas Marine Science Institute, shared a video this week of a 4-foot-long American eel that he spotted in the sand.

Tunnell called the find “rare” as this American eel was “as big as they get.” He said the fish was likely a female, as they go into the ocean to spawn up to four million eggs before dying.

The reserve director for the Marine Science Institute said American eels could be typically found in the Gulf of Mexico with the smaller ones usually used for fishing bait.

Tunnell can be seen exploring several beach areas and spotting other unique creatures and items in his #beachcoming videos shared on Mission-Aransas Reserve’s Facebook page.

According to Tunnell, some of his previous finds during his beach surveys include thousands of sea stars, unique shells, and a scalloped hammerhead shark in the Gulf of Mexico.

American eels reportedly live mostly in freshwater before heading to the ocean for spawning.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Carolina Panthers head coach Steve Wilks watches during the first half of an NFL football game...
Attorney of Steve Wilks ‘shocked and disturbed’ after Panthers hire Frank Reich
A gun was found at A.L. Brown High School on Wednesday, according to Principal Sara Newell.
14-year-old in custody after gun found in in Kannapolis high school
(left to right) Skylar Hayes, Isaah Cauthen, Tykier Cauthen, Jefaris Bennett, Ty'wuan Smith
Major law enforcement operation in Salisbury results in arrests, guns and drugs seized
FILE - Then-Arizona Cardinals outside linebacker Jessie Lemonier (53) is shown on the sidelines...
Ex-Lions, Liberty linebacker Jessie Lemonier dead at 25
WBTV announces new morning and evening anchor teams starting January 30th.
WBTV announces new morning and evening anchor teams starting January 30

Latest News

WBTV FFN Recording
Union County board approves updated academic calendar for 2023-2024 school year
WBTV FFN Recording
‘Express Stops’ to reduce bus ride times for some Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools students
WBTV FFN Recording
Charlotte Lab School opening new campus for all students
Brianne Chapman protests during the sentencing hearing for Julian Khater and George Tanios, at...
Man gets prison for attacking Capitol officer who later died
McDonald's says it has begun testing strawless lids in some U.S. cities.
McDonald’s is testing new strawless lids at select locations