Union County board approves updated academic calendar for 2023-2024 school year

By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jan. 27, 2023 at 9:03 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
UNION COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) – The Union County Board of Education has approved a new calendar for the 2023-2024 school year.

During a special-called meeting Friday morning, the board voted to rescind the previous academic calendar that was approved on Dec. 13, 2022. They then approved a new traditional academic calendar for the upcoming school year.

Students will now begin school on Monday, Aug. 28, 2023, and end on Friday, June 7, 2024, according to the new calendar.

The original calendar approved at the end of 2022 defied North Carolina law, which requires most schools to start in late August, by having the first day of school for students be Aug. 9, 2023.

At the time, the board said they approved the measure because the schedules better aligned with college schedules. It also allowed students to take exams before the winter break.

That calendar led to a lawsuit against Union County Public Schools because of the earlier start date.

