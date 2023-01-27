PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

Sunny start to the weekend before rain returns to Charlotte on Sunday

It’s clear and cold again tonight with lows in the 20s.
After a frosty cold start, wall-to-wall sunshine will push our afternoon temps into the chilly upper 40s to lower 50s, a little below average for the month.
By Al Conklin
Published: Jan. 27, 2023 at 7:31 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) -Today brings more sunshine, but it will be chilly with highs only getting back to the upper 40s to lower 50s.

  • Today and Saturday: Plenty of sunshine
  • Sunday: First Alert Weather Day, PM rain
  • Much of Next Week: Looks to be unsettled

It’s clear and cold again tonight with lows in the 20s.

The weekend will start dry with sunshine and milder highs in the upper 50s Saturday, but rain will gradually unfold on Sunday, and so it is our next First Alert Weather Day.

Rain Sunday afternoon and night will taper down early on Monday. Highs Sunday will fall back to the middle 50s, while we should rebound to the low to middle 60s on Monday.

Higher rain chances may stick around in the forecast for much of next week after Monday, so we may need to keep the umbrellas close by.

Download the free WBTV Weather app on your mobile device, to receive weather alerts and get your latest WBTV weather forecast on the go. You can also get the latest weather forecast on Roku and Amazon Fire’s WBTV app.

Hope you have a great Friday and weekend!

Chief Meteorologist Al Conklin

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Carolina Panthers head coach Steve Wilks watches during the first half of an NFL football game...
Attorney of Steve Wilks ‘shocked and disturbed’ after Panthers hire Frank Reich
(left to right) Skylar Hayes, Isaah Cauthen, Tykier Cauthen, Jefaris Bennett, Ty'wuan Smith
Major law enforcement operation in Salisbury results in arrests, guns and drugs seized
A gun was found at A.L. Brown High School on Wednesday, according to Principal Sara Newell.
14-year-old in custody after gun found in in Kannapolis high school
FILE - Then-Arizona Cardinals outside linebacker Jessie Lemonier (53) is shown on the sidelines...
Ex-Lions, Liberty linebacker Jessie Lemonier dead at 25
A fire broke out Thursday at the Reaume Brothers Racing Shop in Mooresville.
Mooresville fire injures multiple crew members, damages NASCAR team’s shop

Latest News

WBTV FFN Recording
Sunny start to the weekend before rain returns to Charlotte on Sunday
7 day
Sunshine to continue into the start of the weekend before rain returns Sunday
Sunshine to continue into the start of the weekend before rain returns Sunday
Sunshine to continue into the start of the weekend before rain returns Sunday
Sunshine to continue into the start of the weekend before rain returns Sunday