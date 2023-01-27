Sunny start to the weekend before rain returns to Charlotte on Sunday

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) -Today brings more sunshine, but it will be chilly with highs only getting back to the upper 40s to lower 50s.

Today and Saturday: Plenty of sunshine

Sunday: First Alert Weather Day, PM rain

Much of Next Week: Looks to be unsettled

It’s clear and cold again tonight with lows in the 20s.

The weekend will start dry with sunshine and milder highs in the upper 50s Saturday, but rain will gradually unfold on Sunday, and so it is our next First Alert Weather Day.

Rain Sunday afternoon and night will taper down early on Monday. Highs Sunday will fall back to the middle 50s, while we should rebound to the low to middle 60s on Monday.

FIRST ALERT: We'll stay dry around the #CLT area thru Sunday morning before spotty, mostly light rain overspreads the area by late Sunday. At this point, Monday looks dry, but rain chance appear to remain elevated much of next week. #NCwx #SCwx #CLTwx pic.twitter.com/LZlkw9nl4c — Al Conklin WBTV (@AlConklin) January 27, 2023

Higher rain chances may stick around in the forecast for much of next week after Monday, so we may need to keep the umbrellas close by.

Chief Meteorologist Al Conklin

