Sunny start to the weekend before rain returns to Charlotte on Sunday
It’s clear and cold again tonight with lows in the 20s.
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) -Today brings more sunshine, but it will be chilly with highs only getting back to the upper 40s to lower 50s.
- Today and Saturday: Plenty of sunshine
- Sunday: First Alert Weather Day, PM rain
- Much of Next Week: Looks to be unsettled
The weekend will start dry with sunshine and milder highs in the upper 50s Saturday, but rain will gradually unfold on Sunday, and so it is our next First Alert Weather Day.
Rain Sunday afternoon and night will taper down early on Monday. Highs Sunday will fall back to the middle 50s, while we should rebound to the low to middle 60s on Monday.
Higher rain chances may stick around in the forecast for much of next week after Monday, so we may need to keep the umbrellas close by.
Hope you have a great Friday and weekend!
Chief Meteorologist Al Conklin
