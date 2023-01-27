PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Stolen car chase ends in Monroe, deputies say

The chase went through two counties.
A two-county chase has ended with an arrest, the Union County Sheriff’s Office confirmed Friday.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jan. 27, 2023 at 2:21 PM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
MONROE, N.C. (WBTV) - A two-county chase has ended with an arrest, the Union County Sheriff’s Office confirmed Friday.

The chase started in Mecklenburg County when Charlotte-Mecklenburg police tried to stop a stolen vehicle.

Deputies say the driver failed to stop and fled at high speeds.

The driver crossed the county line and the chase ended in the area of Old Charlotte Highway and Rocky River Road in Monroe, according to Union County deputies.

Area schools were placed under lockdown for precautionary measures, but later resumed normal activities.

Deputies say there is no threat to the public.

More information will be released as it becomes available.

Read also: Man says his stolen car spotted on Instagram before chase ends by Mecklenburg Co. Jail

