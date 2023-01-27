PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

Steve Wilks says he’s ‘disappointed but not defeated’ after Panthers hire Frank Reich

“The sun rose this morning and by the grace of God so did I,” according to a statement Wilks tweeted out Friday morning.
Carolina Panthers interim head coach Steve Wilks celebrates after his team beat the Denver...
Carolina Panthers interim head coach Steve Wilks celebrates after his team beat the Denver Broncos.(WBTV)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jan. 27, 2023 at 9:55 AM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Steve Wilks, the Carolina Panthers’ interim head coach for the final 12 games this past season, is wishing the team’s new head coach “all the best.”

“The sun rose this morning and by the grace of God so did I,” according to a statement Wilks tweeted out Friday morning.

He said he was “disappointed but not defeated” following Thursday’s announcement that the Panthers hired Frank Reich to lead the team.

“I do wish Frank Reich all the best,” Wilks said in his statement. “I will always be a fan of the Carolina Panthers Football Team.”

Wilks was among nine candidates interviewing for the Panthers head coaching position and was reportedly among the finalists.

The response to the hiring of Reich, who spent five seasons as the Indianapolis Colts’ head coach, has been mixed.

The legal team representing Wilks expressed their frustration with the decision, saying “There is a legitimate race problem in the NFL, and we can assure you that we will have more to say in the coming days.”

The Carolina Panthers hired Frank Reich as head coach on Thursday, passing over Steve Wilks for the permanent position.

Related: Attorney of Steve Wilks ‘shocked and disturbed’ after Panthers hire Frank Reich

That team, Wigdor Law, began representing Wilks in April 2022 after he joined a lawsuit filed against the NFL by former head coach Brian Flores for race discrimination when it comes to hiring head coaches and “sham” interviews with Black candidates.

For his part, Wilks said it was honor to coach the Panthers and he thanked the players, coaches and staff for their hard work and dedication.

“I took pride in representing Charlotte, a great city that I love so much. Thank you to my family, friends and the community for your overwhelming support,” Wilks said.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Carolina Panthers head coach Steve Wilks watches during the first half of an NFL football game...
Attorney of Steve Wilks ‘shocked and disturbed’ after Panthers hire Frank Reich
(left to right) Skylar Hayes, Isaah Cauthen, Tykier Cauthen, Jefaris Bennett, Ty'wuan Smith
Major law enforcement operation in Salisbury results in arrests, guns and drugs seized
A gun was found at A.L. Brown High School on Wednesday, according to Principal Sara Newell.
14-year-old in custody after gun found in in Kannapolis high school
FILE - Then-Arizona Cardinals outside linebacker Jessie Lemonier (53) is shown on the sidelines...
Ex-Lions, Liberty linebacker Jessie Lemonier dead at 25
A fire broke out Thursday at the Reaume Brothers Racing Shop in Mooresville.
Mooresville fire injures multiple crew members, damages NASCAR team’s shop

Latest News

Panthers hire Frank Reich, becomes sixth head coach in franchise history
'Welcome to Carolina' displayed at Bank of America Stadium for Frank Reich
'Welcome to Carolina' displayed at Bank of America Stadium for Frank Reich
Carolina Panthers head coach Steve Wilks watches during the first half of an NFL football game...
Attorney of Steve Wilks ‘shocked and disturbed’ after Panthers hire Frank Reich
“It hurts bad”: Charlotte youth football coaches react to Steve Wilks’ departure