Rockwell man arrested, accused of sexually assaulting 7-year-old

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) – A Rockwell man is facing charges after allegedly sexually assaulting a young child last month.

According to the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called Dec. 22 to investigate the sexual assault of a 7-year-old.

Detectives said the investigation revealed that Jeremiah Yoane McCrary, 40, had assaulted the victim while supervising her in his home.

The child was sent to the Terrie Hess House Child Advocacy Center.

Following the investigation, warrants were obtained for McCrary’s arrest, charging him with first-degree statutory sexual offense and indecent liberties with a child, according to the sheriff’s office.

McCrary was arrested on Thursday and booked into the Rowan County Jail under a $35,000 secured bond.

