PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

Rockwell man arrested, accused of sexually assaulting 7-year-old

The child was sent to the Terrie Hess House Child Advocacy Center.
Jeremiah Yoane McCrary was taken into custody on Thursday, Jan. 26.
Jeremiah Yoane McCrary was taken into custody on Thursday, Jan. 26.(Source: Rowan County Sheriff's Office)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jan. 27, 2023 at 10:45 AM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) – A Rockwell man is facing charges after allegedly sexually assaulting a young child last month.

According to the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called Dec. 22 to investigate the sexual assault of a 7-year-old.

Detectives said the investigation revealed that Jeremiah Yoane McCrary, 40, had assaulted the victim while supervising her in his home.

The child was sent to the Terrie Hess House Child Advocacy Center.

Following the investigation, warrants were obtained for McCrary’s arrest, charging him with first-degree statutory sexual offense and indecent liberties with a child, according to the sheriff’s office.

McCrary was arrested on Thursday and booked into the Rowan County Jail under a $35,000 secured bond.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Carolina Panthers head coach Steve Wilks watches during the first half of an NFL football game...
Attorney of Steve Wilks ‘shocked and disturbed’ after Panthers hire Frank Reich
(left to right) Skylar Hayes, Isaah Cauthen, Tykier Cauthen, Jefaris Bennett, Ty'wuan Smith
Major law enforcement operation in Salisbury results in arrests, guns and drugs seized
A gun was found at A.L. Brown High School on Wednesday, according to Principal Sara Newell.
14-year-old in custody after gun found in in Kannapolis high school
FILE - Then-Arizona Cardinals outside linebacker Jessie Lemonier (53) is shown on the sidelines...
Ex-Lions, Liberty linebacker Jessie Lemonier dead at 25
A fire broke out Thursday at the Reaume Brothers Racing Shop in Mooresville.
Mooresville fire injures multiple crew members, damages NASCAR team’s shop

Latest News

WBTV FFN Recording
‘Express Stops’ to reduce bus ride times for some Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools students
WBTV FFN Recording
Charlotte Lab School opening new campus for all students
Former attorney Alex Murdaugh watches footage in court Friday of his interview with an...
LIVE: Day 5: 2nd day of testimony begins in Murdaugh murder trial
Carolina Panthers interim head coach Steve Wilks celebrates after his team beat the Denver...
Steve Wilks says he’s ‘disappointed but not defeated’ after Panthers hire Frank Reich