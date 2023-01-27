PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Postal worker seriously injured after dog attack in Lenoir

Police said two Great Dane dogs pushed by the homeowner and attacked the postal worker.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jan. 27, 2023 at 1:14 PM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
LENOIR, N.C. (WBTV) - A U.S. Postal Service mail carrier is seriously injured after a dog attack Thursday in Lenoir, according to the Lenoir Police Department.

Police said it happened just before 2 p.m. on Norwood Street. When officers arrived on scene, they found a 47-year-old woman who had severe trauma to her right forearm and puncture wounds to her back and right leg.

She was taken to Caldwell UNC Healthcare and then airlifted to Carolinas Medical Center in Charlotte.

During the investigation, police said she was delivering mail to a home and saw the homeowner at the front door. While handing the package to the homeowner, two Great Dane dogs pushed by the homeowner and attacked the postal worker. The homeowner immediately began to take control of the dogs and give first aid to the postal worker.

The owner of the dogs said the dogs are four years old and had never bitten anyone before. There are no documented calls for service to the home for dog-related calls, according to police.

At this point in the investigation, there are no anticipated criminal charges forthcoming.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

