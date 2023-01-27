NCSHP: Gaston County crash leaves High Shoals woman dead

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A woman died after a car crash Monday morning in Gaston County, according to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol.

Troopers said it happened on White Jenkins Road. The driver, Kayla Hicks, 29, from High Shoals, N.C., was driving south when she ran off the road to the right striking a driveway culvert, mailbox and overturned.

Hicks died on the scene, troopers said.

Speed and non-use of a seatbelt were contributing factors in the crash.

