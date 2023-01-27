PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Mountain counties issue two-hour delays Friday due to freezing conditions

Ashe, Avery and Watauga counties each made announcements Thursday evening.
Ashe, Avery and Watauga County Schools will all operate under a two-hour delay on Friday.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jan. 26, 2023 at 7:33 PM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
WATAUGA COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Several school districts in the North Carolina mountains have issued two-hour delays for Friday morning as freezing temperatures could create hazardous conditions.

Temperatures are expected to drop into the teens in the high country Friday morning, potentially freezing roads in the area.

Officials in Avery County said that roads will continue to be monitored, and any further changes will be announced by 7 a.m. Friday.

Buses in both Ashe and Watauga counties will run limited bus routes.

In Watauga County, officials said buses will be limited in Bethel, Green Valley and Valle Crucis. Buses will only operate on paved roads in all other areas.

Be sure to sure to stay tuned to WBTV for the most updated forecast.

