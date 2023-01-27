Maiden man facing charges in Lincolnton home invasion, deputies say

LINCOLNTON, N.C. (WBTV) - A Maiden man is facing charges in connection with a home invasion that happened overnight Wednesday in Lincolnton.

The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office said a woman living on Tallpine Lane was preparing a meal when she heard a noise at the front door. She went to the door and there was a man standing there dressed in a black hoodie, black pants and a black ski mask.

Deputies said he asked if she had any gasoline and for a drink of water. When she said no, the man yanked open the storm door and threatened her saying if she called the cops, he would come back and kill her.

According to the sheriff’s office, he chased the woman into the bathroom, punched her in the mouth and knocked her into the bathtub. He then ran out of the house and got away. The woman identified the man by the sound of his voice as Thomas Mathis, 38, of Maiden. Mathis is accused of taking the woman’s keys and a gold ring when he left her house. The ring was later found on the front porch of the home.

After deputies searched the area around Tallpine Lane, Mathis was found off Davis Road where he was taken into custody. Mathis was interviewed at the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office and released pending a further investigation.

As the investigation continued, detectives went before a Lincoln County magistrate and secured warrants for felony first-degree burglary, felony larceny after breaking and entering, felony possession of stolen goods, misdemeanor assault on a female and misdemeanor communicating threats.

Mathis was taken into custody Thursday night and placed in the Harven A. Crouse Detention Center under a $50,000 secured bond.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.