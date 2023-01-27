PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

Maiden man facing charges in Lincolnton home invasion, deputies say

Lincoln County deputies said Thomas Mathis chased the woman into the bathroom, where he punched her in the mouth and knocked her into the bathtub.
Thomas Wayne Mathis was taken into custody on Thursday night and is in jail under a $50,000 bond.
Thomas Wayne Mathis was taken into custody on Thursday night and is in jail under a $50,000 bond.(Source: Lincoln County Sheriff's Office)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jan. 27, 2023 at 8:14 AM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLNTON, N.C. (WBTV) - A Maiden man is facing charges in connection with a home invasion that happened overnight Wednesday in Lincolnton.

The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office said a woman living on Tallpine Lane was preparing a meal when she heard a noise at the front door. She went to the door and there was a man standing there dressed in a black hoodie, black pants and a black ski mask.

Deputies said he asked if she had any gasoline and for a drink of water. When she said no, the man yanked open the storm door and threatened her saying if she called the cops, he would come back and kill her.

According to the sheriff’s office, he chased the woman into the bathroom, punched her in the mouth and knocked her into the bathtub. He then ran out of the house and got away. The woman identified the man by the sound of his voice as Thomas Mathis, 38, of Maiden. Mathis is accused of taking the woman’s keys and a gold ring when he left her house. The ring was later found on the front porch of the home.

After deputies searched the area around Tallpine Lane, Mathis was found off Davis Road where he was taken into custody. Mathis was interviewed at the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office and released pending a further investigation.

As the investigation continued, detectives went before a Lincoln County magistrate and secured warrants for felony first-degree burglary, felony larceny after breaking and entering, felony possession of stolen goods, misdemeanor assault on a female and misdemeanor communicating threats.

Mathis was taken into custody Thursday night and placed in the Harven A. Crouse Detention Center under a $50,000 secured bond.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Carolina Panthers head coach Steve Wilks watches during the first half of an NFL football game...
Attorney of Steve Wilks ‘shocked and disturbed’ after Panthers hire Frank Reich
(left to right) Skylar Hayes, Isaah Cauthen, Tykier Cauthen, Jefaris Bennett, Ty'wuan Smith
Major law enforcement operation in Salisbury results in arrests, guns and drugs seized
A gun was found at A.L. Brown High School on Wednesday, according to Principal Sara Newell.
14-year-old in custody after gun found in in Kannapolis high school
FILE - Then-Arizona Cardinals outside linebacker Jessie Lemonier (53) is shown on the sidelines...
Ex-Lions, Liberty linebacker Jessie Lemonier dead at 25
A fire broke out Thursday at the Reaume Brothers Racing Shop in Mooresville.
Mooresville fire injures multiple crew members, damages NASCAR team’s shop

Latest News

WBTV FFN Recording
‘Express Stops’ to reduce bus ride times for some Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools students
WBTV FFN Recording
Charlotte Lab School opening new campus for all students
Roundtable: Alex, Mary, Shevaun, and John on helping you win the day
WBTV announces new morning and evening anchor teams starting January 30th.
WBTV announces new morning and evening anchor teams starting January 30