Local leaders speak out ahead of release of body cam footage in Tyre Nichols case

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Local leaders are speaking out ahead of the release of body cam footage that shows officers brutally beating Tyre Nichols, a Black man, in Memphis earlier this month.

Five officers are accused of beating Nichols during a traffic stop on Jan. 7, inflicting serious injuries that led to his death three days later. The officers have since been charged with murder and other crimes related to the killing.

Tonight, authorities will release body cam footage of the incident.

Prior to its public release, leaders in Charlotte are speaking out.

Yesterday afternoon, the Shelby County District Attorney announced that five former Memphis Police Department officers will face multiple charges, including second degree murder, for the tragic death of Tyre Nichols. (1/5) — Chief Jennings (@cmpdchief) January 27, 2023

In a Twitter thread, CMPD Chief Johnny Jennings, said that he has spoken with Memphis Police Chief Cerelyn Davis in the wake of the situation.

According to Jennings, Davis said the footage is “the most disturbing police misconduct video that she has seen.” He said he stands by her decision to swiftly fire the involved officers.

“Humans are going to make mistakes, but it is about how we respond that makes the difference,” Jennings said in the thread. “We must always be accountable for our actions. I share in the anger and outrage that comes from this tragedy. There is always more to be done as we continue to improve police and community relationships. We must evolve and we must strive to be better.”

Charlotte Mayor Vi Lyles also released the following statement ahead of the footage’s release:

“I express both deep sorrow and outrage over the brutal and senseless killing of Tyre Nichols. My heart goes out to his family and loved ones and the Memphis community, and I share the pain and anger felt across the country as a result of this tragedy.

In Charlotte, we must come together as a community to demand accountability and work toward creating a society where justice and human dignity are upheld. I urge those who are angry and frustrated to express their feelings, but to do so in a lawful manner.

Our community has not been immune to the issues that this terrible incident once again brings to the forefront. I know that CMPD works tirelessly to keep our community safe and has worked and will continue working to strengthen relationships between public safety officers and the people they serve.”

The footage is expected to be released at approximately 7 p.m. ET.

