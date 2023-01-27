Lancaster County man arrested on drug charges after being injured in double shooting

KERSHAW, S.C. (WBTV) - A Lancaster County man has been arrested on drug charges after he was injured in a double shooting at a home in Kershaw last week.

The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office said that deputies responded to the home on Artemis Place on Thursday, Jan. 19 just before 3 a.m., where they found 39-year-old Darrell D’Shawn Shropshire suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.

Shropshire said the incident happened after his dog started barking and alerted him to three men attempting to break into an outbuilding on his property. After exiting the home, he exchanged gunfire with at least one of the men.

Once deputies arrived, Shropshire was treated for a gunshot wound to his leg and was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Later that morning, a man in Chesterfield County was found suffering from a gunshot wound and was taken to the hospital. Investigators believe he was one of the men accused of breaking into Shropshire’s building.

During the investigation, authorities discovered drug-related evidence at Shropshire’s property.

Law enforcement obtained a search warrant for narcotics and discovered 287 grams of cocaine, 142 grams of methamphetamine, 217 grams of marijuana, suspected psilocybin mushrooms, and a large number of controlled substance pills.

They also seized several firearms and almost $19,000 in cash.

Warrants were then secured for Shropshire’s arrest.

He turned himself in on Tuesday and is facing the following charges:

Trafficking Cocaine

Trafficking Methamphetamine

Possession with Intent to Distribute a Schedule I Controlled Substance

Possession with Intent to Distribute a Schedule II Controlled Substance (nine counts)

Possession with Intent to Distribute Marijuana

Possession of a Prescription Drug without a Prescription

Possession of a Firearm during the Commission of a Violent Crime (two counts)

Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Substance in Proximity to a School/Park.

Shropshire is also facing assault and firearm charges relating to the shooting incident on Jan. 19.

He is currently being held at the Lancaster County Detention Center without bond.

Investigators are continuing to gather evidence to identify and potentially charge other individuals involved in the initial incident.

“This is a very active investigation, and we expect to make additional charges on other people at the conclusion of the investigation,” Sheriff Barry Faile said. “I encourage anyone with information about this case to call us.”

Anyone with information about this or any other case is urged to call the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office at 803-283-3388 or contact Midlands Crimestoppers.

