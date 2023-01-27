Ford recalls nearly 383K SUVs to fix backup camera problem

PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
By The Associated Press
Published: Jan. 27, 2023 at 9:19 AM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
DETROIT (AP) — Ford is recalling nearly 383,000 SUVs in the U.S. because the touch screens may not display a camera image when backing up.

The recall covers certain 2020 to 2023 Ford Explorers and Lincoln Aviators, and some 2020 to 2022 Lincoln Corsairs. All are equipped with 360-degree cameras.

Ford says in government documents posted Friday that the video output can fail, preventing the rear camera image from being displayed. That can reduce rear visibility and increase the risk of a crash.

The company says it has more than 2,000 warranty reports about the problem. It’s aware of 17 minor crashes but no injuries.

Many of the same vehicles were recalled for the same problem in 2021. Vehicles that were repaired previously will have to be fixed again.

Dealers will update image processing software. Owners will be notified by letter starting Feb. 20.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

