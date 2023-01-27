‘Express Stops’ to reduce bus ride times for some Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools students

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The transportation director for Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools is scheduled to talk about the district’s new Express Stops bus program Friday morning.

WBTV first mentioned the program back in December. A number of magnet high schools will take part, impacting more than 5,100 students. It is set to begin in the 2023-2024 school year.

These magnet schools will be part of Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools' Express Stops bus program. (Source: WBTV)

Currently, there are over 5,000 bus stops for those high school magnet programs. When the new express models start in the fall, they will reduce those stops to 185.

The No. 1 goal of these express bus routes is to cut the ride time for students and the drive time for drivers.

