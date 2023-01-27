PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
‘Express Stops’ to reduce bus ride times for some Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools students

Friday’s news conference starts at 10 a.m.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jan. 27, 2023 at 5:02 AM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The transportation director for Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools is scheduled to talk about the district’s new Express Stops bus program Friday morning.

WBTV first mentioned the program back in December. A number of magnet high schools will take part, impacting more than 5,100 students. It is set to begin in the 2023-2024 school year.

These magnet schools will be part of Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools' Express Stops bus program.
These magnet schools will be part of Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools' Express Stops bus program.(Source: WBTV)

Currently, there are over 5,000 bus stops for those high school magnet programs. When the new express models start in the fall, they will reduce those stops to 185.

The No. 1 goal of these express bus routes is to cut the ride time for students and the drive time for drivers.

Friday’s news conference starts at 10 a.m. Download the free WBTV News app for updates on any changes to the plan.

