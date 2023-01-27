Enjoy the sunshine! Rain returns on Sunday

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Enjoy the sunshine today and tomorrow as Sunday marks the start of a wet, unsettled pattern for next week.

Today: Sunny, dry and cool

Saturday: Cold AM/Cool and dry PM

First Alert Weather Day Sunday: Late -day rain

A nice day is ahead of us with sunshine and high temperatures in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Overnight, temperatures will fall to the upper 20s.

More sunshine and cool temperatures will continue into Saturday with a high temperature in the upper 50s. Clouds will increase late Saturday ahead of our next rain system on Sunday.

Rain will move in Sunday morning for the mountains, foothills, and northern Piedmont counties and continue through the afternoon. Rain will move into the Charlotte metro area toward the evening/night. Sunday will feature clouds with high temperatures in the middle 50s.

Monday looks mainly dry and cool with high temperatures in the upper 50s to lower 60s. More rain and wet weather is expected Tuesday through the end of the week.

Have a great weekend!

Meteorologist Bekah Birdsall

