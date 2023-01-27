Community Bridge Project will hold community conversation in Kannapolis

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (WBTV) - A group of area ministers has launched the Community Bridge Project. Their purpose is to build positive and healthy relationships among diverse groups within the Kannapolis community. The group will work to accomplish their goals through intentional communication, purposeful dialogue on important issues and solving conflicts.

The group will hold a community conversation about Kannapolis’ housing programs at 6 p.m. on February 7, at Kannapolis Middle School, 1000 Virginia Dare St.

Irene Sacks, Director of Economic Development, and Sherry Gordon, Community Development Program Administrator for the City of Kannapolis will facilitate the conversation.

The event is free and open to the public.

The group’s vision statement is Building Relationships with Intentional Dialogue, Grace, and Empathy (BRIDGE).

The group centers their work around public education and community dialogue about topics of particular interest to people of Kannapolis and those that may have raised levels of racial tension in other areas of the country. Topics include educating the public about affordable housing and childcare, police procedures regarding traffic stops and response to incidents, job training, entrepreneurship and much more.

Members of the group include: Beryl Torrence, Dr. Greg Sloop, Gloria Talbert, Pastor Farrar Griggs, Jr., Pastor John Leazer, Pastor Tracy Caldwell, Pastor Ronnie Bell, Pastor Reginald Pharr, Pastor William Moody, Pastor Willie Rash, Stephen Williamson, Kannapolis Police Chief Terry Spry, Kannapolis City Manager Mike Legg, Father Joshua Gilliam, Kannapolis Mayor Darrell Hinnant and Kannapolis Community Development Program Administrator Sherry Gordon.

For more information on the February 7 conversation and the group email: ktownbridge280@gmail.com.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.