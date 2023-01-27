PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Charlotte Lab School opening new campus for all students

Dr. Mary Moss is the executive director and co-founder of Charlotte Lab School. She dropped by QC Morning to tell us more about this new campus.
It’s a tuition-free public charter school that relies on reading, writing and STEAM skills to help students learn real-world problem-solving skills.
By Brad Dickerson
Published: Jan. 27, 2023 at 5:51 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - We’ve talked about the Charlotte Lab School here on QC Morning and QC@3 in the past.

Artist Ricky Singh is head of the Upper School. It’s actually one of three locations; there’s the Upper School on South Tryon Street, the Lower School on East 9th Street, and the Primary School just outside of uptown Charlotte on Seigle Avenue.

But that’s all about to change when Charlotte Lab School relocates to one facility on Suttle Avenue in west Charlotte.

