Celebration of life to be held in memory of former Charlotte Hornets coach Paul Silas

Silas will be honored this Saturday at The Park Church in north Charlotte.
Charlotte Bobcats head coach Paul Silas reacts in an NBA basketball game against the Cleveland...
Charlotte Bobcats head coach Paul Silas reacts in an NBA basketball game against the Cleveland Cavaliers Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2012, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)(Tony Dejak | AP)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jan. 27, 2023 at 4:05 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Charlotte Hornets and the NBA are joining the Silas family to celebrate the life and legacy of Paul Silas, who passed away last month.

Silas spent more than 40 years in the professional basketball realm, twice serving as the head coach of the Hornets, and spending several years prior as an assistant in Charlotte.

“Paul was an incredible leader and motivator who served as our head coach on two occasions,” Hornets owner Michael Jordan said after his passing. “He combined the knowledge developed over nearly 40 years as an NBA player and coach with an innate understanding of how to mix discipline with his never-ending positivity. On or off the court, Paul’s enthusiastic and engaging personality was accompanied by an anecdote for every occasion.”

The memorial service will be held Saturday, Jan. 28 at 1 p.m. at The Park Church on Beatties Ford Road in north Charlotte.

Attendees will be required to wear masks and undergo temperature checks before entry.

Silas had a 193-208 regular season record in Charlotte, which is the third-most wins by a head coach in franchise history, and he remains the only coach to lead the team to the playoffs in three-straight seasons.

As a player, Silas was a three-time NBA champion with the Boston Celtics in the 1970s. He was an NBA all-star twice. He averaged 9.4 points and 9.9 rebounds per game in his career.

“He was one of the all-time great people in our game, and he will be missed,” Jordan added. “My thoughts, and the thoughts of our entire organization, are with his wife, Carolyn; his children, Paula and Stephen; and the entire Silas family.”

Silas also served as the head coach with the San Diego Clippers, New Orleans Hornets and Cleveland Cavaliers.

His son, Stephen, was an assistant coach with Charlotte from 2010-18 and is now the head coach of the Houston Rockets.

