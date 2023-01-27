Body found in Burke Co. woods confirmed to be missing man, deputies say

BURKE COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) – A body found by Burke County authorities earlier this month has been identified as that of a man who went missing last summer.

According to the Burke County Sheriff’s Office, deputies searched the woods near Kayla’s Ridge Road in Connelly Springs on Jan. 11 for Philip Carter, who was last seen walking on Hubert Lane near Will Hudson Road on June 22, 2022.

During the January search, investigators said they found a body believed to be Carter.

Using dental records, the North Carolina Office of the Chief Medical Examiner was able to positively identify the remains as Carter, who was originally from Maryland, according to the sheriff’s office.

The investigation into the case is still ongoing.

