Body found in Burke Co. woods confirmed to be missing man, deputies say

Philip Carter was last seen walking on Hubert Lane near Will Hudson Road on June 22, 2022.
The body of Philip Carter, who was reported missing last summer, was found earlier this month...
The body of Philip Carter, who was reported missing last summer, was found earlier this month in Burke County, authorities said.(Source: Burke County Sheriff's Office)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jan. 27, 2023 at 9:32 AM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
BURKE COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) – A body found by Burke County authorities earlier this month has been identified as that of a man who went missing last summer.

According to the Burke County Sheriff’s Office, deputies searched the woods near Kayla’s Ridge Road in Connelly Springs on Jan. 11 for Philip Carter, who was last seen walking on Hubert Lane near Will Hudson Road on June 22, 2022.

During the January search, investigators said they found a body believed to be Carter.

Using dental records, the North Carolina Office of the Chief Medical Examiner was able to positively identify the remains as Carter, who was originally from Maryland, according to the sheriff’s office.

The investigation into the case is still ongoing.

