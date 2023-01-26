PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Two charged in north Charlotte shooting that killed mother in crossfire set for plea slot

By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jan. 26, 2023 at 6:23 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Two of the men accused of killing a mother in north Charlotte nearly four years ago are scheduled to be in court Thursday for a plea slot.

Adonis Smith, Tychicus Dobie and Marquis Smith are accused of firing the shots that struck and killed 27-year-old Kendal Crank.

Smith and Dobie could change their plea or accept a plea bargain. The third suspect, Marquis Smith, has pleaded not guilty.

Crank, a mother of two, was driving and on her way to school where she was studying to be a nurse. She was caught in the crossfire of those suspects who were allegedly shooting at each other. It happened in March 2019 on 28th Street near North Tryon Street.

A stray bullet struck Crank in the head and she was pronounced dead at the scene.

WBTV will be in court for their appearance. Download the free WBTV News app for updates on what happens during that appearance.

