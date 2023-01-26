PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Two arrested after drug trafficking investigation in Lancaster County

A man and woman were arrested following an undercover investigation.
Tyler Wayne Rhodes (left) and Elizabeth Carolina Delaney McDonald (right).
Tyler Wayne Rhodes (left) and Elizabeth Carolina Delaney McDonald (right).(Lancaster County Sheriff's Office)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jan. 26, 2023 at 5:52 PM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
LANCASTER, S.C. (WBTV) - Two people were arrested following a drug trafficking investigation in Lancaster County, deputies said.

According to the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office, several law enforcement agencies executed a search warrant at a home on Tirzah Church Road on Thursday morning, after previously conducting an undercover investigation.

Once at the property, agents located illegal drugs, digital scales and firearms inside the home.

The drugs included two bags believed to be fentanyl, which contained 1,821 pills and weighed 192 grams. Another bag containing a small amount of powder, which was also suspected to be fentanyl, and more than 1,300 grams of marijuana were also found.

Agents also found 14 long guns, seven handguns, firearm magazines and assorted ammunition.

Deputies arrested 29-year-old Tyler Wayne Rhodes and 28-year-old Elizabeth Carolina Delaney McDonald in connection with the case.

According to the sheriff’s office, Rhodes and McDonald are charged with trafficking and possession with intent to distribute the drugs, along with charges for possession of firearms during commission of the drug trafficking offenses.

Both were taken to the Lancaster County Detention Center to await bond hearings.

“Several controlled purchases of drugs were made which gave us probable cause to search this property,” Sheriff Barry Faile said. “We found upwards of 2,000 pills we believe to be Fentanyl and almost three pounds of Marijuana. This represents a substantial seizure of narcotics which we are happy will not be used or distributed in our county or anywhere else.”

Two men were also at the home during the execution of the warrant, but were not arrested or charged.

Anyone with information about this case is encouraged to call the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office at 803-283-3388 or contact Midlands Crimestoppers.

