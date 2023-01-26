PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

Troopers in helicopter say they killed armed man in Detroit who shot at them

A police helicopter video cam caught a confrontation with an armed man in Detroit Tuesday...
A police helicopter video cam caught a confrontation with an armed man in Detroit Tuesday night, authorities said.(Source: Michigan State Police/WXYZ/CNN)
By WXYZ staff
Published: Jan. 26, 2023 at 5:37 AM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DETROIT (WXYZ) - Michigan troopers shot and killed an armed suspect Tuesday.

He had been shining a laser into a police helicopter cockpit before shooting at it.

It was the dark of the night, on Detroit’s Terry Street, just north of Fullerton.

Trooper Two helicopter was patrolling when it zeroed in on a strange, flashing green light.

Zooming in for inspection, cameras revealed that green light was a laser. Troopers inside the aircraft realized it’s pointing directly at them.

“We’ve got somebody hitting us with a green laser, rear of the house, upper window,” a trooper said.

Soon after, a man appeared in the same window, with an object in hand that troopers don’t make out as a firearm until he emerged into the backyard.

“He actually might be, he might be armed. He almost looks like he’s holding a long gun pointing at us right now. Yeah, he’s shooting at us right now,” a trooper said.

That is where the video ends. It was later learned that troopers returned fire, killing the man.

Authorities said the suspect, a 33-year-old from Lincoln Park, had been staying in the abandoned home where they ultimately recovered six firearms, including the one held by the suspect.

Trooper Two landed at Willow Run Airport for inspection shortly thereafter, determining the aircraft was not hit.

There were no injuries to troopers or to anyone in the public.

Police said even though it’s dangerous, it’s not uncommon for people to aim lasers at aircraft.

Copyright 2023 WXYZ via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A new study says the inner core of the Earth may reverse its rotation periodically.
Earth’s inner core may be reversing, study says
A substitute teacher at a Mooresville elementary school was charged after she was found to be...
Teacher assistant charged after allegedly drinking wine in an Iredell Co. school
Isaiah Lorenzo "Zay" Martinez was a graduate of South Rowan High, according to family.
Family, friends remember slain Kannapolis teen, raise funds for funeral
A Lincolnton High School athlete's game-winning buzzer shot is being celebrated on and off the...
Video: North Carolina student-athlete hits winning half-court buzzer shot
In a letter to shareholders, Netflix reportedly said they plan on ending free password sharing...
Netflix plans on stopping free password sharing by end of March

Latest News

Two of the men accused in the shooting death of Kendal Crank in 2019 are scheduled for a plea...
Two charged in north Charlotte shooting that killed mother in crossfire set to enter plea
New Brunswick police charged Shin with providing a false government document.
Woman caught posing as high school student
FILE - An employee works in the battery assembly hall at the BMW Spartanburg plant in Greer,...
US economy likely slowed but still posted solid growth in Q4
Two charged in north Charlotte shooting that killed mother in crossfire set to enter plea