Train and tractor-trailer collide in Wingate for second time in a week

By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jan. 25, 2023 at 9:20 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - For the second time in a week, a train struck a tractor-trailer in the town of Wingate.

The tractor-trailer was stuck on the track when the collision took place on Main Street. No injuries have been reported so far. Multiple law enforcement agencies are on the scene.

The trailer part of the tractor-trailer can be seen wrapped around the front of the train engine. Everything came to rest about a quarter of a mile from the original scene.

Just six days ago, a collision took place at the same location near the Highway 74 entrance to Wingate University.

