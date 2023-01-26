PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

Sunshine returns! Rain takes a break before a wet Sunday

Look for it to be clear and colder tonight with lows in the 20s.
Look for it to be clear and colder tonight with lows in the 20s.
By Al Conklin
Published: Jan. 26, 2023 at 7:32 AM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Following Wednesday’s deluge, we’ll welcome sunshine back today with afternoon readings in the seasonal low to mid-50s.

  • Next 3 Days: Plenty of sunshine, seasonal temperatures
  • Sunday: First Alert Weather Day, PM rain
  • Early Next Week: Looks to be unsettled

There will be a bit of a breeze to contend with and there will be a few flurries in the mountains, but otherwise, it’ll be a pretty day, so enjoy!

Look for it to be clear and colder tonight with lows in the 20s.

Friday will bring more sunshine, but it will be chilly with highs only getting back to the upper 40s to lower 50s.

The weekend will start dry with sunshine and milder highs in the upper 50s Saturday, but rain will unfold on Sunday, and so it is our next First Alert Weather Day.

Rain Sunday afternoon and night will taper down early on Monday. Highs Sunday will fall back to the middle 50s, while we should rebound to the lower 60s on Monday.

Higher rain chances may stick around in the forecast early next week as well, so we may need to keep the umbrellas close by.

Download the free WBTV Weather app on your mobile device, to receive weather alerts and get your latest WBTV weather forecast on the go. You can also get the latest weather forecast on Roku and Amazon Fire’s WBTV app.

Hope you have a great day!

Chief Meteorologist Al Conklin

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A substitute teacher at a Mooresville elementary school was charged after she was found to be...
Teacher assistant charged after allegedly drinking wine in an Iredell Co. school
A new study says the inner core of the Earth may reverse its rotation periodically.
Earth’s inner core may be reversing, study says
Isaiah Lorenzo "Zay" Martinez was a graduate of South Rowan High, according to family.
Family, friends remember slain Kannapolis teen, raise funds for funeral
In a letter to shareholders, Netflix reportedly said they plan on ending free password sharing...
Netflix plans on stopping free password sharing by end of March
A Lincolnton High School athlete's game-winning buzzer shot is being celebrated on and off the...
Video: North Carolina student-athlete hits winning half-court buzzer shot

Latest News

Sunshine returns! Rain takes a break before a wet Sunday
Much nicer end to the work week ahead after lingering showers, fog overnight
Next few days
Much nicer end to the work week ahead after lingering showers, fog overnight
Wednesday evening weather forecast
Wednesday evening weather forecast