Sunshine returns! Rain takes a break before a wet Sunday

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Following Wednesday’s deluge, we’ll welcome sunshine back today with afternoon readings in the seasonal low to mid-50s.

Next 3 Days: Plenty of sunshine, seasonal temperatures

Sunday: First Alert Weather Day, PM rain

Early Next Week: Looks to be unsettled

FIRST ALERT: A few lingering flurries, windy & cold in the mountains, but everyone else will enjoy a good deal of sunshine today will seasonal afternoon readings in the upper 40s to low-mid 50s. Still a bit of a breeze today across the #CLT region. #NCwx #SCwx #CLTwx pic.twitter.com/xF4USy8QbD — Al Conklin WBTV (@AlConklin) January 26, 2023

There will be a bit of a breeze to contend with and there will be a few flurries in the mountains, but otherwise, it’ll be a pretty day, so enjoy!

Look for it to be clear and colder tonight with lows in the 20s.

Friday will bring more sunshine, but it will be chilly with highs only getting back to the upper 40s to lower 50s.

The weekend will start dry with sunshine and milder highs in the upper 50s Saturday, but rain will unfold on Sunday, and so it is our next First Alert Weather Day.

Rain Sunday afternoon and night will taper down early on Monday. Highs Sunday will fall back to the middle 50s, while we should rebound to the lower 60s on Monday.

Making weekend plans in the #CLT area? Saturday is shaping up - by far - to be the better day of the weekend. Mostly sunny skies & upper 50s forecast before clouds increase Sunday & rain eventually returns. Hopefully it does so very late in the day. #NCwx #SCwx #CLTwx pic.twitter.com/pYBUcj6z9y — Al Conklin WBTV (@AlConklin) January 26, 2023

Higher rain chances may stick around in the forecast early next week as well, so we may need to keep the umbrellas close by.

Chief Meteorologist Al Conklin

