Sunshine to continue into the start of the weekend before rain returns Sunday

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Enjoy the sunshine while it lasts. We will get to enjoy a few more dry days before we get into an unsettled weather pattern that will bring us several chances for rain, starting on Sunday.

Tonight: Partly cloudy to mostly clear skies, cold.

Friday: Plenty of sunshine, pleasant.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, warmer.

First Alert Weather Day Sunday: Rain likely.

High pressure to our west will keep us dry through the end of the week. By Sunday, we will turn our attention towards an area of low pressure moving across southern Mississippi and Louisiana. This system will bring widespread rainfall to the Carolinas from Sunday afternoon into early Monday morning.

The balance of this evening will be partly cloudy and dry with highs topping out in the lower 50s.

Overnight, expect partly cloudy to mostly clear skies with lows the upper 20s in Charlotte. In the mountains there will be a chance for some scattered snow showers, otherwise expect mostly cloudy and windy conditions with lows in the upper teens.

Friday looks to be another gorgeous day with plenty of sunshine and highs in the lower 50s.

Our weekend will get off to a pleasant start, but it will end with rain. Saturday will be mostly sunny and warmer with highs in the upper 50s and lower 60s. On Sunday, expect increasing clouds through the day with rain starting late in the afternoon; expect highs in the mid 50s.

A few scattered showers will linger into Monday morning. Monday afternoon looks mostly cloudy and mild with highs in the lower 60s.

On Tuesday, some widely scattered showers will be possible otherwise expect cloudy skies with highs near 60 degrees. For the middle and the end of next week, we’ll be tracking a few more disturbances that will bring us chances for more wet weather.

Have a great day!

- Meteorologist Elissia Wilson

