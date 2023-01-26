PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

Sunshine to continue into the start of the weekend before rain returns Sunday

Friday looks to be another gorgeous day with plenty of sunshine and highs in the lower 50s.
THURSDAY: Mountain snow possible, otherwise seasonable and mostly sunny
By Elissia Wilson
Published: Jan. 26, 2023 at 5:20 PM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Enjoy the sunshine while it lasts. We will get to enjoy a few more dry days before we get into an unsettled weather pattern that will bring us several chances for rain, starting on Sunday.

  • Tonight: Partly cloudy to mostly clear skies, cold.
  • Friday: Plenty of sunshine, pleasant.
  • Saturday: Mostly sunny, warmer.
  • First Alert Weather Day Sunday: Rain likely.

High pressure to our west will keep us dry through the end of the week. By Sunday, we will turn our attention towards an area of low pressure moving across southern Mississippi and Louisiana. This system will bring widespread rainfall to the Carolinas from Sunday afternoon into early Monday morning.

Tomorrow's high temperatures
Tomorrow's high temperatures(WBTV First Alert Weather)

The balance of this evening will be partly cloudy and dry with highs topping out in the lower 50s.

Overnight, expect partly cloudy to mostly clear skies with lows the upper 20s in Charlotte. In the mountains there will be a chance for some scattered snow showers, otherwise expect mostly cloudy and windy conditions with lows in the upper teens.

Friday looks to be another gorgeous day with plenty of sunshine and highs in the lower 50s.

Our weekend will get off to a pleasant start, but it will end with rain. Saturday will be mostly sunny and warmer with highs in the upper 50s and lower 60s. On Sunday, expect increasing clouds through the day with rain starting late in the afternoon; expect highs in the mid 50s.

A few scattered showers will linger into Monday morning. Monday afternoon looks mostly cloudy and mild with highs in the lower 60s.

On Tuesday, some widely scattered showers will be possible otherwise expect cloudy skies with highs near 60 degrees. For the middle and the end of next week, we’ll be tracking a few more disturbances that will bring us chances for more wet weather.

Download the free WBTV Weather app on your mobile device, to receive weather alerts and get your latest WBTV weather forecast on the go. You can also get the latest weather forecast on Roku and Amazon Fire’s WBTV app.

Have a great day!

- Meteorologist Elissia Wilson

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A substitute teacher at a Mooresville elementary school was charged after she was found to be...
Teacher assistant charged after allegedly drinking wine in an Iredell Co. school
A new study says the inner core of the Earth may reverse its rotation periodically.
Earth’s inner core may be reversing, study says
(left to right) Skylar Hayes, Isaah Cauthen, Tykier Cauthen, Jefaris Bennett, Ty'wuan Smith
Major law enforcement operation in Salisbury results in arrests, guns and drugs seized
In a letter to shareholders, Netflix reportedly said they plan on ending free password sharing...
Netflix plans on stopping free password sharing by end of March
A Lincolnton High School athlete's game-winning buzzer shot is being celebrated on and off the...
Video: North Carolina student-athlete hits winning half-court buzzer shot

Latest News

First Alert Weather Day Sunday
Snow in the mountains today, dry elsewhere until Sunday
Sunshine returns! Rain takes a break before a wet Sunday
There are a few lingering flurries, along with wind and cold, in the mountains, but everyone...
Sunshine returns! Rain takes a break before a wet Sunday
Much nicer end to the work week ahead after lingering showers, fog overnight