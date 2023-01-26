Snow in the mountains today, dry elsewhere until Sunday

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A drier weather pattern begins today through Saturday with our next round of rain arriving Sunday.

Today: Sunny & dry

Friday/Saturday: Cold AM/Cool & dry PM

First Alert Weather Day Sunday: Late day rain

For the mountains today, there will be a chance for snow with accumulations of 1-2′' across the highest elevations. For the Charlotte area, expect nothing but sunshine with high temperatures in the middle 50s. Overnight, temperatures will fall to the upper 20s.

Tonight's low temperatures (First Alert Weather)

More sunshine and cool temperatures will continue into Saturday with a high temperature in the upper 50s. Clouds will increase late Saturday ahead of our next rain system for on Sunday. While Sunday morning may start off dry in the metro, rain looks to move in late in the day through early Monday with heavy downpours at times.

Monday and Tuesday look mainly dry and cool with high temperatures in the upper 50s to lower 60s. More rain and wet weather is expected Wednesday through the end of the week.

Temps and rain chances ahead (First Alert Weather)

Enjoy the sun!

- Meteorologist Bekah Birdsall

