Much nicer end to the work week ahead after lingering showers, fog overnight

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Mostly sunny, cool end to the work week.

Couple of rain chances by the second half of the 7-day.

THURSDAY: Mountain snow possible, otherwise seasonable and mostly sunny

FRIDAY & SATURDAY: Dry, mostly sunny

SUNDAY: Showers possible late

Futurecast (WBTV)

It has been an active day across the Carolinas as a low-pressure system continues to work over the region... Charlotte ended up with just over an inch of rain, putting us over 5″ of rain for the month of January so far. Fog has been an issue behind the rain for some, but gradual improvement is anticipated into Thursday.

We’re still anticipating gusty winds and snow showers for the mountains into Thursday morning, however. Otherwise, Thursday will start off in the 30s before reaching the mid 50s by the afternoon hours. Mostly sunny skies will last through the end of the work week and into the start of the weekend!

By Sunday, another opportunity for scattered showers returns, but it does not look like a washout at this time.

Have a great rest of your Wednesday!

