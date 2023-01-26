PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

Much nicer end to the work week ahead after lingering showers, fog overnight

FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Lingering showers, fog tonight
By Rachel Coulter
Published: Jan. 25, 2023 at 10:44 PM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Mostly sunny, cool end to the work week.

Couple of rain chances by the second half of the 7-day.

  • THURSDAY: Mountain snow possible, otherwise seasonable and mostly sunny
  • FRIDAY & SATURDAY: Dry, mostly sunny
  • SUNDAY: Showers possible late
Futurecast
Futurecast(WBTV)

It has been an active day across the Carolinas as a low-pressure system continues to work over the region... Charlotte ended up with just over an inch of rain, putting us over 5″ of rain for the month of January so far. Fog has been an issue behind the rain for some, but gradual improvement is anticipated into Thursday.

We’re still anticipating gusty winds and snow showers for the mountains into Thursday morning, however. Otherwise, Thursday will start off in the 30s before reaching the mid 50s by the afternoon hours. Mostly sunny skies will last through the end of the work week and into the start of the weekend!

By Sunday, another opportunity for scattered showers returns, but it does not look like a washout at this time.

Have a great rest of your Wednesday!

Download the free WBTV Weather app on your mobile device, to receive weather alerts and get your latest WBTV weather forecast on the go. You can also get the latest weather forecast on Roku and Amazon Fire’s WBTV app.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The assault was reported at the Dollar General in the 100 block of Grace Church Road.
Worker victim of ‘targeted attack’ at Rowan Co. Dollar General, deputies say
A new study says the inner core of the Earth may reverse its rotation periodically.
Earth’s inner core may be reversing, study says
Julie Ann Sherrill
Officers seize 88 animals from multiple Burke Co. properties
Lilo's mom left a heartbreaking note with her abandoned pet stating that she couldn't afford...
‘My mom can’t keep me’: Animal shelter shares heartbreaking note left with abandoned dog
A substitute teacher at a Mooresville elementary school was charged after she was found to be...
Teacher assistant charged after allegedly drinking wine in an Iredell Co. school

Latest News

Wednesday evening weather forecast
Wednesday evening weather forecast
Mecklenburg County is under a flood warning until 2:15 p.m. Wednesday.
Flood warning in effect for Mecklenburg County as heavy rain moves through
Flood warning in effect for Mecklenburg County as heavy rain moves through
Flood warning in effect for Mecklenburg County as heavy rain moves through
Heavy rain and gusty winds are in the Charlotte area forecast on this First Alert Weather Day,...
Heavy rain, gusty winds expected throughout the day Wednesday