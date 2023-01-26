PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Mooresville fire injures 3, damages NASCAR team’s shop

One person was taken to Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist for burn injuries.
A fire broke out Thursday at the Reaume Brothers Racing Shop in Mooresville.
A fire broke out Thursday at the Reaume Brothers Racing Shop in Mooresville.(Mooresville Fire-Rescue)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jan. 26, 2023 at 1:52 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A large fire at the Reaume Brothers Racing shop injured three people and significantly damaged the building Thursday morning in Mooresville, according to Mooresville Fire-Rescue and NASCAR.

The fire was called in around 11:30 a.m. for the business at 110 Fernwood Lane, just off Charlotte Highway.

When crews got on scene, they were able to extinguish it quickly but noted the building sustained “significant” fire damage.

The NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series team said in a social media statement that “a few” team members sustained injuries during the blaze and were transported for medical treatment.

Three people were injured. One was taken to Lake Norman Regional Hospital for smoke inhalation, another was released, and the third was taken to Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center for burn injuries.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.

Get the latest updates on this and other breaking news stories by downloading the free WBTV News app.

