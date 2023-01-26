Meck. Co. gets count on unsheltered population for first time since pre-pandemic

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - On Thursday, dozens of volunteers fanned out across the county trying to get a one-day count of how many people don’t have a home. It’s the annual Point-in-Time count here in Mecklenburg County.

The goal is to get a count of the unsheltered population here in Charlotte. It’s a one-night estimate, but it helps the county get critical resources.

The Point-in-Time Count is required annually by the US Department of Housing and Urban Development.

After the count, the county receives funding and specialized resources for the homeless population.

Block Love Charlotte team leader Deborah Phillips works with Block Love Charlotte, which provides meals and housing navigation to the homeless community here locally.

Also Read: ‘No accountability from the landlord’: Corporate housing tenants protest living conditions and high rent

She volunteered for the count because she says she hopes to offer love and support to those who need it.

Phillips explained how the count works and how there’s a lot more to it than just a head count.

They use an app called Counting Us that asks personalized questions, like what specific needs the person may have, whether it be medical, family or veteran’s services.

“The good thing about that app is it’s really gonna grab that information without being too invasive,” Phillips said. “We don’t want to have our neighbors feel like we’re trying to pry, we just want to make sure that they are counted so those services if they need to be increased, can be increased. Like you said, veterans’ services, if we don’t know who’s out here and who’s a veteran it’s hard to make sure we have the correct funding in place as well as the correct staffing.”

Phillips said she expected to come in contact with more unsheltered people. She said due to it being the day after heavy rain may have impacted the numbers slightly.

This was the first time the count has happened since before the pandemic, so Mecklenburg County will be getting much-needed aid.

We’re waiting for those final numbers.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.