Major law enforcement operation in Salisbury results in arrests, guns and drugs seized

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - Residents in Salisbury who heard and saw a helicopter flying overhead, and saw multiple police cars with blue lights flashing on Saturday night can now know that the commotion was a major police operation aimed at crime reduction in the city.

On Saturday, January 21, the Salisbury Police Department with the assistance from the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office, North Carolina Highway Patrol and the North Carolina Department of Public Safety Special Operations and Intelligence Unit, conducted a crime prevention project.

The project stretched out over several hours on Saturday night and into Sunday morning and involved multiple officers from the different agencies saturating specific areas.

Police say the project focused on high crimes areas of Salisbury based on statistical data from the Rowan Regional Crime Information Center.

The following individuals were either criminally charged with or have outstanding arrest warrants after the successful completion of the project.

-Skylar Dwayne Hayes, arrested and criminally charged with expired registration plate, possession of a schedule II controlled substance, and fleeing to elude arrest. Hayes was placed in the Rowan County Detention center under a $25,000 secured bond.

-Isaah Shalier Cauthen, arrested and charged with carrying a concealed weapon. Cauthen was placed in the Rowan County Detention Center under a $3,000 secured bond.

-Tykier Malik Cauthen, arrested and criminally charged with carrying a concealed weapon. Cauthen was placed in the Rowan County Detention center under a $3,000 secured bond.

-Jefaris Mikel Bennett, arrested and charged with probation violation, no operator`s license, felony fleeing to elude arrest and resist, obstruct and delay a public officer. Bennett was placed in the Rowan County Detention Center under a $70,000 secured bond.

-Ty`wuan Hakeem Smith, arrested and charged with resist, delay and obstruct a public officer, simple possession of a schedule II controlled substance, simple possession of a schedule VI controlled substance, and felony possession of cocaine. Smith was placed in the Rowan County Detention Center under a $15,000 secure bond.

-James Christopher Davis, charged with carrying a concealed weapon. Davis was issued a written citation to appear in court.

-Marcellus Steele has outstanding warrants for resist, delay and obstruct a public officer, simple possession of marijuana, possession of methamphetamine, possession with intent to sell and deliver, and carrying a concealed weapon.

Several guns were seized, along with an undisclosed amount of various illegal drugs.

Police confirmed that three pursuits took place, including one on Jake Alexander Blvd. All three pursuits resulted in the arrest of the suspects, according to police.

