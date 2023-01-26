LIVE NOW: Day 4: First witnesses to take stand in Murdaugh murder trial

WALTERBORO, S.C. (WCSC/AP) - The newly-seated jury in the trial of former Lowcountry attorney Alex Murdaugh will hear from the first witnesses in the case when court resumes Thursday morning.

Within hours of being selected as jurors in the trial of former Lowcountry attorney Alex Murdaugh, they heard graphic depictions of a crime scene of a double killing.

Murdaugh is standing trial for the June 7, 2021, shooting deaths of his wife, 52-year-old Maggie Murdaugh, and their youngest son, 22-year-old Paul Murdaugh.

The trial is scheduled to begin at 9:30 a.m. in Walterboro.

The third day of the trial started mid-morning with 80 potential jurors from which 12 jurors and six alternates were selected. The new jury was sworn and then dismissed until 3 p.m. when opening statements began.

Those statements differed in what they expect the evidence will say about Murdaugh’s actions that evening. But they clearly agreed on the gruesomeness of the crime scene and the injuries to the two victims.

Murdaugh himself became emotional as lead prosecutor Creighton Waters and defense attorney Dick Harpootlian described the graphic nature of the killings and in particular the extent of the injuries.

SPECIAL SECTION: The Murdaugh Cases

Waters opened the trial with three minutes of graphic description of the scene where the bodies of Maggie Murdaugh, 52, and her son, Paul, 22, were found shot with at least one bullet to the head by two different guns, pointing to Paul Murdaugh’s head and calling it “catastrophic damage.”

“It’s going to be gruesome. No other way around it. What he did,” Waters said. “You’re gonna see crime scene photographs. You’re going to see the traumatic injuries and their suffering.”

READ MORE: Judge orders crime scene, autopsy media into sealed evidence in Murdaugh trial

Harpootlian went even further, saying Paul Murdaugh’s head “literally exploded” from the shotgun blast and that whoever fired was “probably no more than three feet away.”

“You would be covered in blood from head to foot, in blood,” Harpootlian said, adding that Murdaugh’s clothes, which agents with the State Law Enforcement Division seized that night, were not covered in blood.

“They didn’t find any blood on him,” Harpootlian said. “SLED’s testing indicated 12 different places on his shirt and pants. No human blood detected, period. You’ll see pictures, a white t-shirt. No blood on it. Those are facts. Those aren’t theories.”

Opening statements begin with cellphones, bullets

There was gunshot residue on a seat belt, bullets pulled from bodies that matched ammunition boxes from around the home and cellphones never used again just a few minutes after Murdaugh, his wife and son were all heard in a cellphone video, prosecutor Creighton Waters said in his opening statement.

“It’s complicated. It’s a journey. There’s a lot of aspects to this case,” Waters said. “But like a lot of things that are complicated, we start to put them all together, piecing together like a puzzle — all the sudden, a picture emerges.”

READ MORE: Murdaugh openers paint different, but graphic pictures of night of killings

Harpootlian said prosecutors incorrectly locked in on Murdaugh’s guilt from the start and have spent all that time trying to jam bits of evidence that can be explained away or leave an incomplete picture into a story that frames the wrong man.

“There’s no direct evidence. There’s no eyewitnesses. There’s nothing on camera. There’s no fingerprints. There’s no forensics tying him to the crime. None,” he said. “Alex was the loving father of Paul and the loving husband of Maggie. You’re not going to hear a single witness say that their relationship was anything other than loving.”

It was the start of what is expected to be a three-week trial at the Colleton County Courthouse.

Murdaugh also faces about 100 charges related to other crimes, including money laundering, stealing millions from clients and the family law firm, tax evasion and trying to get a man to fatally shoot him so his surviving son could collect a $10 million life insurance policy. He was being held in jail without bail on those counts before he was charged with murder.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. The Associated Press contributed to this report. All rights reserved.