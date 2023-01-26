Hotel stay for displaced senior citizens extended through February

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A month ago, more 80 senior citizens were told to leave their homes at Magnolia Senior Apartments after a pipe burst, and made the building unlivable.

Initially, they were put in a hotel and told they’d have to be out of there by next week. The good news is that on Wednesday night we learned Mecklenburg County is paying to extend the hotel stay for these seniors through the end of February when initially they were told they would have to find other arrangements.

But the truth is, it’s still just a temporary step, and these people are in desperate need of places to stay, long-term.

“And that’s what’s important. People have been so kind and supportive. It just does the heart good,” Ardrey Massey said.

Massey has been on dialysis for kidney failure since August when she was displaced from her west apartment in December, and her medical routine was thrown off.

“Each time I’m relocated, my nurse has to re-route the fluids that I have to have. It’s problematic in so many ways on levels that many people can’t even fathom.”

Now for nine hours every night, she makes do in a hotel room where she’s been for the last month.

“And I’m on the waitlist for a live donor kidney so I am looking for a live donor. And hopefully, I’ll get one soon,” she said.

Massey is one of more than 80 seniors who were displaced by an apartment flood on Christmas Day at Magnolia Senior Apartments on Beatties Ford Road, and most are still looking for long-term housing as they wait for their apartment building to get repaired. They were told it could take up to nine months.

“I’m wondering why they have not been a priority, because those are Charlotte seniors. This city was built on their backs,” Rohi Rivers, another resident said.

Those we spoke with Wednesday say the biggest frustration has been the lack of communication from the property management. The two sides met on January 11, but not much progress has been made since then in terms of finding tangible solutions…

“Everybody needs to step up and do the right thing because we are senior citizens,” resident Twearnie Starks said. “And a lot of us don’t have nowhere to go.”

Groups like Champion House of Care and Be You, Be Great, say they’ve stepped up in the short term because, well, someone has to. They say they don’t want these senior citizens to be forgotten.

“They’re going through this trauma, and they’ve just been pushed to the side,” Executive Director of Champion House of Care, Janette Kinard said. “So, somebody has to speak up and be there for them to support them.”

With Wednesday’s new news of extended hotel stays, there is now more time to find a place for these people – kicked out of where they lived by no fault of their own – can go next.

“When I go the call today that said it’s official, they can stay there, that’s a hurdle right there,” Kinard said. “Once we know we’ve got all of them placed, then we’ve accomplished what we need to do.”

Kinard said that they and Be You, Be Great, are always accepting donations and housing connections for these seniors.

Also Read: ‘No accountability from the landlord’: Corporate housing tenants protest living conditions and high rent

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.