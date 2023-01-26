Gas leak disrupts traffic on busy Salisbury road

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - A contract crew doing work near a railroad crossing on Jake Alexander Boulevard hit a gas line, causing the road to be closed to drivers.

The incident was reported just after 11:00 a.m. on Thursday. Salisbury Police had Jake Alexander Boulevard closed to traffic while crews worked to repair the problem.

According to Piedmont Natural Gas, a four-inch main gas line was cut by a third-party contractor digging in the area. The contractor was not affiliated with Piedmont Natural Gas, according to the company.

Officials said there was no danger to residents in the area and there were no injuries reported. There was no estimate given as to when the repair would be complete.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.