PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

Gas leak disrupts traffic on busy Salisbury road

Jake Alexander Boulevard traffic diverted
Salisbury Police had traffic blocked at Brenner Avenue.
Salisbury Police had traffic blocked at Brenner Avenue.(David Whisenant-WBTV)
By David Whisenant
Published: Jan. 26, 2023 at 1:57 PM EST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - A contract crew doing work near a railroad crossing on Jake Alexander Boulevard hit a gas line, causing the road to be closed to drivers.

The incident was reported just after 11:00 a.m. on Thursday. Salisbury Police had Jake Alexander Boulevard closed to traffic while crews worked to repair the problem.

According to Piedmont Natural Gas, a four-inch main gas line was cut by a third-party contractor digging in the area. The contractor was not affiliated with Piedmont Natural Gas, according to the company.

Officials said there was no danger to residents in the area and there were no injuries reported. There was no estimate given as to when the repair would be complete.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A substitute teacher at a Mooresville elementary school was charged after she was found to be...
Teacher assistant charged after allegedly drinking wine in an Iredell Co. school
A new study says the inner core of the Earth may reverse its rotation periodically.
Earth’s inner core may be reversing, study says
(left to right) Skylar Hayes, Isaah Cauthen, Tykier Cauthen, Jefaris Bennett, Ty'wuan Smith
Major law enforcement operation in Salisbury results in arrests, guns and drugs seized
In a letter to shareholders, Netflix reportedly said they plan on ending free password sharing...
Netflix plans on stopping free password sharing by end of March
A Lincolnton High School athlete's game-winning buzzer shot is being celebrated on and off the...
Video: North Carolina student-athlete hits winning half-court buzzer shot

Latest News

Meck. Co. gets count on unsheltered population for first time since pre-pandemic
Indianapolis Colts head coach Frank Reich during an NFL football game between the Indianapolis...
Panthers hire Frank Reich, becomes sixth head coach in franchise history
A fire broke out Thursday at the Reaume Brothers Racing Shop in Mooresville.
Mooresville fire injures 3, damages NASCAR team’s shop
WBTV Investigates the moments before the arrest of Javonte Williams